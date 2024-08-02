Suns Sign Final Two-Way Player
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have found their third and final two-way player for the 2024-25 season in 2022 first round draft pick TyTy Washington according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Washington, 22, is a Phoenix native and split time between two high schools in the area - Cesar Chavez/AZ Compass Prep in Chandler.
Washington was a five star recruit and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic prior to attending the University of Kentucky for one season.
Washington had a solid freshman season at Kentucky, enough to be a lottery pick to many - but eventually slipped to the end of the first round and became a Houston Rocket.
He failed to consistently crack the rotation as a rookie, playing in only 31 games - and his 23.7% three-point mark was a major concern point.
After his rookie season, he was traded twice in the span of a week - first to the Atlanta Hawks, then to the Oklahoma City Thunder - where he was waived a month later.
Washington then signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on August 29, but only appeared in 11 games for the franchise.
The Suns pose an interesting developmental opportunity for Washington, as the current point guards in place (Tyus Jones/Monte Morris) are far from long-term solutions, along with the general feeling that this particular coaching staff and the new Valley Suns G-League squad will be equallly beneficial to players on the fringes with untapped potential.
Washington joins former Denver Nuggets PG Collin Gillespie and former Baylor standout Jalen Bridges as the trio of two-way players on the roster.
If nothing else, the Valley Suns should be an intriguing watch in their inagural season.