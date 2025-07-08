Suns Sign Two-Way Forward
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially announced the signing of forward Isaiah Livers today.
From the team's official press release:
"Livers (6’-6”, 232 pounds) is a three-year NBA veteran who holds averages of 6.2 points, 1.3 three-pointers on 35.8% shooting and 21.8 minutes in 94 career games, including 33 starts, with the Detroit Pistons. Livers initially joined the NBA as the 42nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Pistons following a four-year career at the University of Michigan."
Livers initially entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, though injuries derailed his rookie season.
He spent the first three years with the Pistons, appearing in 94 games with 33 starts. He averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per night.
Livers was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2024, though a hip injury prevented him from playing in a game since.
Livers, who will turn 27 later this month, could be an underrated role player for the Suns as they look to continue their reshifting of their roster.
After trading Kevin Durant away, the Suns now hope to rid themselves of Bradley Beal in the coming days.
Livers is just the latest addition to a Phoenix team that's also welcomed fresh faces in Dollin Brooks, Jalen Green, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea and CJ Huntley.