Suns Snag Virginia Forward in Latest Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- NBA draft week is officially upon us - with that, NBA scouts are wrapping up mock drafts, big boards, and everything in between.
Today, ESPN/DraftExpress scouting expert Jonathan Givony released a mock draft that featured the Phoenix Suns selecting Virginia F Ryan Dunn at pick 22.
"Dunn is said to be gaining steam in this range of the draft after a slew of outstanding workouts this month propelled him firmly into the first round. Several teams have said Dunn exceeded expectations with his shooting while also doing some absolutely mesmerizing things defensively in guarding point guards through centers in group settings."- Givony on Dunn
Dunn, 21, spent two seasons with the Cavaliers - and has been considered a sleeper in this draft class among many - with NBA scouts/front offices typically being higher on the wing compared to fans across the league.
Dunn has widely been lauded for his ability as a defender, as he averaged 3.6 steals+blocks per contest in 2023-24 en route to an All-ACC defensive team selection for a team that suffered a disappointing loss in the 2024 NCAA tournament.
The concerns about his jump shot are still persistent and valid - he shot 23.5% from three-point range and 52.5% from the free throw line in his college career.
The mechanics are there despite the concerns and his shot could come around eventually at the next level, but his defense is the ultimate selling point that could lead the Suns to selecting him.
It does feel more realistic that Dunn could be had in the second round if Phoenix traded down to acquire an extra second-round pick, but the Virginia product could be selected earlier due to the differing opinions of draft stock.
Will Dunn be under consideration at the number 22 pick? It remains to be seen, but we will find out on Wednesday night.