Suns Star Among Top 10 Best Players in NBA 2K25
PHOENIX -- The last string of ratings for the upcoming NBA 2K25 have been revealed - and with that, the last representative of the Phoenix Suns was mentioned before the release of the game on September 6.
Kevin Durant got an official rating of 94 overall, which tied with Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers for the number 9 spot in the game.
The 94 overall rating is noticeably lower compared to his traditional standing, and he trails Jayson Tatum/LeBron James/Stephen Curry in the overall hierarchy, but it is remarkable nonetheless that Durant is still among the NBA's elite at nearly 36 years of age.
Durant averaged 27.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5 APG across 75 games in 2023-24, while being one of the most consequential players on the 2024 gold medal-winning Team USA in the Olympics.
He enters the season with immense pressure to deliver a first ever title to Phoenix and validate his legacy to the NBA world - he could very well be able to accomplish this if his surrounding core is as good as the game developers believe.
Durant joins Devin Booker - who came in at a 93 and Bradley Beal - who was rated as an 85 last week. Tyus Jones and Jusuf Nurkic are also reportedly joining the upper quartile of the roster at 80 overall.
Incoming rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro were given 70/68 overalls, respectively, but they don't factor to be consistent power brokers within coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation this season.
The Suns begin the season in Los Angeles on October 23 - playing both the Lakers and the Clippers in the first week of the season.