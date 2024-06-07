Report: Suns Star Had Nose Surgery
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal had surgery to repair a broken nose shortly after the team's unfortunate exit from the postseason, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
"Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal had a procedure done on his nose in Phoenix shortly after the Suns were eliminated from the playoffs this year," wrote Rankin.
"Beal suffered a broken nose taking an elbow from Pacers big Myles Turner in the second half of a Jan. 26 loss in Indianapolis. Wearing a mask for several games, Beal ditched it in March when returning from a hamstring injury."
Beal wore the protective mask for a short stretch of games this season and told reporters previously he'd likely wait until after the season ended to have any surgery.
Beal and the Suns won 49 regular season games, claiming the No. 6 seed in the West and drawing what many believed to be a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
Four games later, the Suns were swept.
Changes have occurred since, as the Suns have shifted some front office personnel around (keeping general manager James Jones) with the most massive swap coming at head coach, as Frank Vogel was sent packing in favor of Mike Budenholzer.
There's hope Budenholzer can utilize the talents of Beal and other co-stars in the Valley much better than Vogel. Often times, Beal was one of the lone players on Phoenix's roster who would attack the rim.
Beal was acquired via trade last offseason with the Washington Wizards.