Suns Star Breaks Franchise Scoring Record
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns history has been made tonight - there is a new leading scorer for the franchise after the previous record holder was untouched for nearly 40 years.
Superstar guard Devin Booker has officially passed Walter Davis to move atop the franchise scoring leaderboard in Monday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a corner three-point jumper with 7:34 remaining in the third quarter.
Booker - who came into the night 23 points away from securing the top spot - accomplished the feat in just 642 games, and was clearly motivated to reach the mark tonight with 12 first-quarter points.
He reached the 15,667 point mark with the basket - passing Davis' 15,666.
The University of Kentucky product has become synonymous with Phoenix over the last decade - going from a little-used bench piece as a rookie to a vital piece of the rotation very quickly into his career.
Among the biggest accomplishments of his career are a 70-point game in Boston, four All-Star appearances, and a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021.
Booker has also been at the forefront of making Phoenix a destination for big-name players once again - and has embraced the city from day one.
His scoring average (24.4) ranks third in franchise history, while he also leads in field goals made, and three-point field goals made, while also ranking high in other categories such as assists.
At this rate, the 10th year vet could eventually climb up to near the top of the NBA all-time scoring leaderboard as time passes on.
Booker will surely be honored for the milestone in Phoenix's next home game on Friday night against the Utah Jazz.