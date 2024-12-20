Suns Star Departs Game, Ruled Out
PHOENIX -- An unfortunate event happened in tonight's action for the Phoenix Suns - right after Bradley Beal made an anticipated return to the lineup.
Superstar SG Devin Booker left the game midway through the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers with groin tightness, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.
This came after Booker was seen limping in the first quarter after coming down awkwardly on a three-point look from the wing.
That apparently wasn't all for the four-time All-Star in the injury department.
Booker had a quality game tonight, dropping 17 points and 6 assists on an efficient showing from the floor - which makes his absence even more conspicuous as the Suns look to close a double-digit deficit against the Pacers.
The injury trend has been especially frustrating for Phoenix this season, as it feels like a key player is out of the lineup virtually every night - and that has prevented the squad from fully gelling under first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Booker had also been starting to find his stride - with two consecutive stout performances against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers prior to tonight. He was also one of two Suns players (Tyus Jones) to appear in every contest for the franchise in 2024-25.
Only time will tell how much time Booker misses - but if history says anything, he should not be expected back before the Christmas Day duel with the Denver Nuggets.
More should be known post-game or tomorrow, so stay tuned.