Suns Star Sends Message to NBA
PHOENIX -- We are just roughly a month into the new NBA season - and the Phoenix Suns have already hit a proverbial wall at this juncture.
The Suns are now losers of 6 out of the last 7 contests, and are only sitting just above the play-in cutoff simply due to tiebreakers.
This rough stretch can be attributed to unfortunate injuries to both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. It can also be tied to the slow start that Devin Booker has experienced - but that hasn't deterred the 10th-year Sun from continuing to fight for more this season.
Booker took to Instagram to make a concise yet pointed statement - the Suns may be out of commission for the minute, but they won't be down for long.
Phoenix got off to an 8-1 start before the injury bug hit - and Booker was a player of the week recipient in week two of the season, so his start hasn't been completely fruitless.
As a matter of fact, Booker's slow starts to the season aren't a concept that is entirely new - he produced similar outputs to begin the 2020-21 and 22-23 seasons, respectively - before leading Phoenix to an NBA Finals run in the former and garnered an All-NBA First Team honor in the latter season.
This shouldn't be room for concern. Booker is one of the most feared bucket-getters in the league. He is an exponentially refined playmaker.
He is playing as hard on the defensive end as anyone that is currently suiting up, save for perhaps Ryan Dunn.
Things should take care of themselves - and we should be looking at yet another bountiful awards season for Booker coupled with a potential deep playoff run in year two of the big three experiment.
The Suns and Booker will suit up next against the Los Angeles Lakers in a key NBA Cup game on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Footprint Center.