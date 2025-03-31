Insider: Suns Star Expected to Miss Time
PHOENIX -- Some unwanted yet expected news came about for the Phoenix Suns this afternoon following dropping a game to the Houston Rockets by 39 points.
ESPN insider Shams Charania broke news that All-NBA F Kevin Durant is set to miss the upcoming road trip after undergoing an MRI earlier today in Phoenix.
More from Charania:
"Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least one week through team's three-game road trip with a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Suns are 1.5 games out of Play-In with the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA."
Durant turned his ankle midway through the third quarter when driving on Jabari Smith Jr. of the Rockets - he immediately limped to the bench after a Mike Budenholzer timeout, before heading to the locker room directly after.
Budenholzer previously stated that Durant would not travel with the team on Monday en route to Milwaukee, and now it seems as if the former MVP will not join the team at any point during the three-game trek.
Phoenix currently seems to be on the brink of falling out of the play-in race - as they will face off against three Eastern Conference squads while also needing to gain ground on the Dallas Mavericks or Sacramento Kings.
Durant's accolades could also be on the line - as the superstar must play at least 20 minutes in three more games to become eligible for an All-NBA selection.
The Suns are in action next tomorrow against the Milwaukee Bucks - the next three games will likely determine the course of action the team takes over the final four games of the year.