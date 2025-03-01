Suns Star Kevin Durant Embracing Struggles
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns finally got that elusive win they've been in search of in last night's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
There's no ignoring how much the Suns have underachieved as of late, falling completely out of the West's playoff picture after once being considered a favorite to make an NBA Finals push.
As such, there's been plenty of outside noise surrounding the team - the latest coming in a report of a riff between Suns coach Mike Budenholzer and star player Devin Booker.
“It’s about deflecting all of that stuff and focusing in on what's in the locker room. ’Cause there was some noise that came out. I’m not gonna act like we didn’t see what went on," Durant said (h/t PHNX's Gerald Bourguet).
“I like a little struggle. I like a little adversity”
There's certainly been a heaping portion of struggle and adversity in Phoenix this season, which includes Durant himself - the star forward was involved in trade speculation up until the final minutes of the deadline.
Durant continued:
“It’s hard to ignore all that stuff, but that’s the nature of the beast that we’re in. The more that we knock them down and understand, ‘Yeah, we are playing bad basketball, we’re not playing up to our standard,’ the easier we accept that we can come out and play games like we did (Friday)."
The future of Durant and the Suns moving into the summer appears to be very much up in the air - but for now - Durant's soaking up the good and bad during his stint with Phoenix.