Suns Star Set to Miss Must-Win Game
PHOENIX -- A comeback victory by the Sacramento Kings on Monday night all but ensured that tonight's contest is a must-win for the Phoenix Suns.
The 35-43 Suns will unfortunately be without star forward Kevin Durant for a fourth consecutive game - against the team that the 15-time All-Star won two titles with in the Golden State Warriors.
Durant got injured in the third quarter of a 148-109 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 29 after turning his ankle on a dribble drive.
Durant was previously slated to be re-evaluated in a week with the ankle sprain, but it doesn't appear that the NBA champion is quite ready to return even beyond the re-evaluation period.
The loss has been a massive one - as the Phoenix roster hasn't been able to do enough to support Devin Booker in the last week without the former NBA scoring champion.
The season currently hangs in the balance for the Suns, as they currently sit two and a half games outside of the number 10 seed in the West - the Warriors are currently attempting to avoid a play-in fate themselves, so do not expect Steve Kerr's squad to take this game lightly.
Beyond the standings watch, Durant must play in the final three games of the Phoenix season to qualify for the 65-game threshold to be selected for year-end league awards - Durant is a prime contender to make a 12th All-NBA team if he is to meet the requirement.
Booker, Bradley Beal and the Suns will look to steal a surprise victory regardless - the contest is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.