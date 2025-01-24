Suns Star Kevin Durant Named All-Star Starter
PHOENIX -- Yet another huge milestone has come to fruition for both the Phoenix Suns and one of the megastars that is rostered by the franchise.
Former MVP Kevin Durant was officially selected as a starter in the 2025 NBA All-Star game in San Francisco, California - his 15th total selection and second as a member of the Suns.
Durant narrowly edged out Victor Wembanyama to be the final starter out of the frontcourt - and it was a well-deserved honor.
Durant is as good as ever at age 36 - posting averages of 27.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 4.1 APG on well above average scoring efficiency.
The 2014 MVP winner was named a starter alongside peer and longtime friend LeBron James, along with the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
This year's edition of the All-Star game will be much more different in format, as four teams comprised of eight players will play in a tournament-style setting.
Three teams will be comprised of the 24 All-Star selections, while the fourth team will be made up of players from the winning team in the Rising Stars Challenge.
The starting selections are nothing more than a symbolic gesture this season under the new format, but Durant deserved it nonetheless.
The reserves will presumably be announced within the next two weeks - it remains to be seen if Devin Booker will be selected to join Durant and earn his fifth selection to the event.
Booker will compete with James Harden, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and potentially others for a finite amount of reserve spots.
The All-Star game is set to be played on February 16th.