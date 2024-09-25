Suns Star Kevin Durant Has Prime Opportunity Ahead
PHOENIX -- The dawn of a new season of Phoenix Suns basketball is upon us.
Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports began a series this week in which payers on all 30 teams are being ranked by what option they are on the squad instead of being sorted by position.
With that, Rohrbach had to strictly define what a number 1 option truly is before getting into the ranking:
"What is a No. 1? He is the team's alpha — often by personality, always by ability. Ideally, everyone recognizes he is the top dog on the squad; teammates fall in line behind him, and opponents make him the primary focus of their game plans. Clutch situations typically run through your No. 1. He settles you down when you are on the wrong end of a run. He bails you out if possessions go haywire. He gets his.- Rohrbach defining a 1st option
"He comes in many forms, but you know him when you see him. King James or The Hick from French Lick. Air Jordan or The Chairman of the Boards. Magic Johnson or The Big Fundamental. Dr. J or The Mailman. In whatever form, he is the one in pursuit of the pantheon, for you cannot be an all-timer as a No. 2."
Some questions could be validly asked here - is Kevin Durant or Devin Booker the Suns' number 1 option? Where would they land here? Who are the other players being considered in the ballpark of these stars?
The questions were answered, even if Suns fans may not love it. Durant was defined as the top option in Phoenix - and was arguably the most underrated player in this particular ranking.
Durant shockingly came in as the 10th best first option across the NBA in this exercise.
Players ranked above Durant, in order:
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
The first 3 are widely considered as the three best players in the world currently, so it is difficult to justify Durant over any of them despite potentially being the greatest scorer in the history of the game.
After that, the debate is wide open.
Tatum just won an NBA title as the top option for the Celtics, but Durant is arguably still a more well-rounded player with a stronger track record in the postseason. Same with Gilgeous-Alexander.
Curry isn't at the top of his game anymore, but the sharpshooter's ability to devastate opponents in the blink of an eye makes number 6 a valid placing.
It feels beyond premature to crown Edwards and Wembanyama this early. Both are phenomenal talents and surefire top 20 players, but neither is in the same realm of an all-around talent as Durant is.
Wembanyama's damage was largely done on the defensive side of the ball - his scoring and playmaking prowess is not at the caliber of Durant's yet - and Edwards somewhat fizzled out as the 2024 postseason went along.
Durant ultimately has a prime opportunity to remind the NBA world just who he is and could become the rare three-time NBA Finals MVP if things go extremely well this season.