Suns Star Reveals Dream Lineup
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is just weeks away from beginning Year 18 of his career - and he has been quite active on the social front ahead of the imminent season.
Durant - via his own media company's Boardroom - appeared on a show where he faced off against Sauce Gardner of New York Jets in a game of NBA 2K and talked about various topics - including what the ideal in-game lineup for the NBA All-Star would be.
His four man lineup built around himself consists of:
Luka Doncic
Klay Thompson
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
The omission of Nikola Jokic may have been the focus of the conversation, but ultimately choosing Thompson over current teammate Devin Booker could very well prove to be the most controversial take - particularly among Suns fans.
While Durant had won two titles with Thompson as teammates on the Golden State Warriors, Booker is simply the better player currently.
He holds a marked advantage in virtually every aspect of the game, from mid-range scoring, to playmaking. Thompson holds the three-point advantage at this stage, but that likely doesn't do enough to counteract Booker's elite off-ball play and other advantages.
Durant is very likely showing respect and appreciation for Thompson rather than shading his current teammate - as they share a strong friendship that was encapsulated this summer with a gold medal in Olympic play.
It still is interesting that the current Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter was the choice nonetheless over Booker.
The next opportunity for Suns fans to see the superstar duo in action will presumably be in preseason play on October 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers.