Suns Star Kevin Durant Unhappy With Lies, Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is no stranger to trade rumors.
More times than not, the rumor mill spins around his name and potential moves anyways.
That's been the case since Durant jumped ship from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors earlier in his career.
After winning two titles in Golden State, he departed for the Brooklyn Nets before forcing his way to the Suns.
Now - with two years left on his contract and Phoenix not considered a deep enough squad to make a serious run through a tough Western Conference - rumors again flared around Durant's name just before the start of the 2024 NBA Draft thanks to the Houston Rockets acquiring a load of Phoenix's future draft picks.
National reporters suggested the Rockets were making a push for Durant. Local insiders remained strong on no movement occurring. As we sit here today, the latter has prevailed.
Durant - currently playing for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics - spoke with Yahoo! Sports' Vincent Goodwill and offered the following on the smoke and mirrors of trade season:
“You could just press the 'KD want to leave' button anytime you want some attention,” Durant said.
“Yes, it’s a button. What else is gonna get people going around this time? Besides, 'Oh, the journeyman is leaving again.' That story is always gonna hit.”
Durant said he certainly hears the noise on his end:
“It's hard not to hear what they got to say about you,” Durant said. “Because especially when you could just make up lies and everybody gonna believe you.
“So for somebody to say, ‘Phoenix wants to get out of the KD (business),’ I’m sitting here like, where is this coming from? It bothers me that people lie like that and that the audience eats up the headline. I get sad when people buy into lies and just make up s---.
“It’s bigger than ball at that point for me. I can’t control that. I feel for people. It’s a bad practice to have when you just believe anything, for one. Just believe what you see on TV. And then it’s another bad habit when you’re just lying.”
Message received, crystal clear.