Suns Star Leaves Game Due to Injury

Kevin Durant exited the game in the 3rd quarter of Sunday's game.

Kevin Hicks

Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Another unfortunate development hit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant exited the game between the Suns and Houston Rockets at the 6:57 mark of the third quarter due to an apparent lower leg injury - in a dribble drive where he appeared to turn his ankle.

Durant limped to the bench before heading to the locker room during a Phoenix timeout - it was apparent at that time that the star's night would be cut short.

The Suns were already out of the contest by that point, as they trailed 92-57 - but this circumstance could have lasting implications in a variety of ways.

Durant has played in 62 games this season - he just needs to play in three more contests to achieve yet another All-NBA selection in his illustrious career. The 36 year-old has averaged 26.8 PPG, 6 RPG, and 4.3 APG in what has been another elite campaign.

The other implication is the fact that the Suns will continue to fight for a play-in spot despite falling to 35-40 and being in the midst of a three-game losing streak after the conclusion of this game.

If Durant is to miss time, it feels like a final nail in the Phoenix season - as the Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks on the road over the next week - there is a very real possibility that they sit at 35-43 going into the final week of the season.

Here's to hoping for a speedy recovery for the former scoring champion and MVP.

Kevin Hicks
