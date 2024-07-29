Suns Star Was Nervous He'd Miss Olympics
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was a question mark for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris after missing all five of Team USA's exhibition matches with a strained calf.
That was the outside feeling for Durant, who's entering the final stages of his career after battling some health issues in recent seasons.
That was the case for the player himself, too.
Durant (h/t The Arizona Republic) said he was little nervous about potentially missing the Olympics due to his injury.
"When you're going through a rehab, especially when you want it to happen pretty quickly," Durant said. "You've got a short amount of time together. There were days I had good days and then I had a little setback here and there. I was nervous a little bit."
Durant - as it turned out - was crucial piece of Team USA's opening win over Serbia, where he went 8-9 shooting with over 20 points off the bench.
"The other day when we scrimmaged, right after that, I felt great," Durant said. "Right after I scrimmaged, I felt good. No pain. I was able to get up the next day and had a regular routine. So I knew I'd be able to play."
Team USA coach Steve Kerr was impressed, just like the rest of us.
"I obviously coached Kevin for three years and maybe more than any player I've ever been around, when he comes back from a long absence, you don't notice it," said Kerr.
"He's so skilled and he just looked like he was in mid-season form after not playing in a real basketball game for a couple of months. Pretty incredible."
Durant and the Americans will take on South Sudan this Wednesday.