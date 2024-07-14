Suns Star Offers Major Praise for LeBron James
For perhaps the last time, we'll be seeing stars such as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant take the court together for Team USA as the 2024 Paris Olympics look to start within the next couple weeks.
This projects to be the last Olympic gold medal Durant and James will chase given their age and career status, as both are at the tail end of their respective Hall of Fame careers.
Durant hasn't been shy about giving some of the game's greats their respective props, and that extends to James, who has shared the spotlight with him on the court while the two have developed a personal relationship away from the game.
In an interview with Today, Durant had some serious words of praise for James:
"It's just the enthusiasm and the energy he has for the game - it's contagious. The more you're around him as a teammate, you can see why he's considered the best to ever play," said Durant.
This comes just a few days after Durant spoke on playing with LeBron and Steph Curry for the Red, White and Blue.
"I feel like 'Bron could play four or five more [years]. He might be here in 2028 in Los Angeles. Steph still playing great ball. I'm doing alright too. I don't want to look at it that way, I still think we've got some good ball left in the tank," said Durant.
"Try to contribute and impact the game still. I don't want this to be like a farewell tour or make it just about us three, it's about trying to win this fifth [gold medal] in a row."
Durant missed Team USA's first exhibition match with a calf strain against Canada and is not expected to play against Australia on Monday.