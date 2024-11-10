Suns Star Out For Multiple Weeks
PHOENIX -- There it is. The Phoenix Suns' 8-1 start to the season felt too good to be true - and they will be handed a challenge over the next couple of weeks.
Suns superstar F Kevin Durant is set to be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a calf strain in last night's victory over the Dallas Mavericks - per Shams Charania of ESPN.
From Charania:
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant – off to an MVP-caliber start to the NBA season – suffered a left calf strain on Friday night and will miss be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Durant has led Suns to a first place start in the Western Conference at 8-1.- Charania on Durant's status
The team confirmed the report several minutes after the news broke.
This comes as something of a surprise - as Durant played 37 minutes, was on the court to close the game, and seemed to be fine post-game, but this development isn't entirely shocking considering past injury history coupled with Durant being in his age-36 season.
Durant has played some of the best basketball of his career this season - averaging 27.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.4 APG while also shooting 43% from three-point range on increased volume. This isn't even accounting for one of the greateat players the NBA has ever seen once again excelling on the defensive end of the ball.
This will be something to monitor moving forward - as the reevaluation process doesn't necessarily mean a return to play will come in two weeks, but it could nonetheless.
The Suns will turn to Devin Booker being the primary bucket getter while putting a larger responsibility on the collection of wing talent such as Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn, and even Josh Okogie.
The Suns play again tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings.