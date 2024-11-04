Suns Star Questionable vs 76ers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are listing guard Bradley Beal as questionable ahead of Monday night's battle against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Beal has been dealing with an elbow injury that's followed him since the opening stages of the season. Beal's missed two games thus far and was questionable in Phoenix's last game over the weekend before experiencing noticeable discomfort when shooting free throws towards the end of the game.
In the four games Beal has played this season, he's averaged 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per night.
If Beal can't go, expect Ryan Dunn (who has started in both games the Suns have missed Beal) to again get the nod. The rookie forward has been nothing short of impressive in Phoenix's 5-1 start to the season.
Beal offered the following ahead of his return over the weekend:
“You want to make sure that you don’t have any setbacks if you do decide to go out there,” Beal said. “Once they confirmed we were good and it’s just a little sprain and it’s a pain-tolerable thing, we kind of let it calm down. We had an extra day in between games so it was best to just take that extra day and feel better for our upcoming schedule."
Beal was the only player listed on Phoenix's injury report entering tonight.
For Philadelphia, the 76ers are expected to gain a big boost with the emergence of Paul George, who is reportedly going to make his regular season debut tonight.
The Sixers have struggled to start the season, winning just one of their opening five games.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer will address reporters prior to the start of tonight's game and will potentially give a final update on his star player from there.