Suns Star Ranks Among Top Players in NBA 2K25
PHOENIX -- One more piece of the puzzle was discovered pertaining to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the anticipated release of NBA 2K25 in the coming weeks.
Franchise player Devin Booker was revealed as a "93" overall, which came in tied for 11th in the entire league along with Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Booker is set to enter his 10th season as a pro and will run concurrently with his age-28 season. He has established himself as a perennial superstar since the 2020 bubble - but arguably experienced his most disappointing season as a pro in 2023-24.
He did average 27.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 6.9 APG while boasting above league-average efficiency, but the consensus was that he didn't noticeably improve in any crucial category.
That isn't to say he is undeserving of this rating. He remains one of the most lethal scorers in the league while also being a sneaky playmaker and having defensive upside that hasn't been fully unleashed since the 2023 playoffs.
Booker is sure to have a major chance to change opinions in the next several months, shaking the general public belief that he has already peaked as a player.
He arguably has as much to gain in 2024-25 as any other player in the league. It is also reasonable to believe that exceeding expectations will lead to Phoenix being a much better squad ahead of what could be a tense Western Conference playoff race.
The top 10 is slated to be released on Monday - and Kevin Durant is surely to be included among this elusive group.