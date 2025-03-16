Suns Star Ruled Out for Game vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- More disheartening news has come out of Phoenix in the midst of a game that the squad has trailed virtually all game in.
The Phoenix Suns have officially ruled starting guard Bradley Beal out for the rest of the game going into a second half that they trailed by 17 in - following a flare up of a calf issue that has lingered for around two weeks to this point.
Beal, 31, has started in 33 of his 48 appearances this season, but has once again struggled with untimely injuries and a lack of consistent fit within the Phoenix offense.
He exited today's game as a -12 in 15 minutes of action - and the quick turnaround to a game against the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night may be too quick of one for the dynamic guard to reasonably return to.
The former All-Star has still proven to be a quality player when healthy - as he has averaged 17.6 PPG on solid efficiency in a multitude of different roles this season.
Beal's status moving forward is surely something to be monitored - as head coach Mike Budenholzer had previously stated that the starter would likely have to deal with injury management on the calf for the remainder of the season.
For now, Budenholzer will have to find a spark elsewhere in the lineup - that could be found by an unheralded member of the roster.
Collin Gillespie started in place of Beal to begin the second half, as Grayson Allen was ruled out ahead of the game today as well.