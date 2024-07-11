Suns Star Shines in 2024 Olympic Tune-Up
While one Phoenix Suns star was out due to injury, another thrived in Team USA's opening exhibition match against Canada.
Kevin Durant was unable to play in the first taste of live action due to a minor calf strain that has kept him out of activities since the Americans began training camp last Friday night.
Devin Booker, however, managed to pick up where he left off after winning a gold medal at the 2020 games in Tokyo. Booker was seen as a strong candidate to start on one of the more stacked USA teams in recent memory - and it seems like that will become a reality.
Head coach Steve Kerr started the exhibition contest with Steph Curry, Booker, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid against Canada's national team.
While the U.S. and Booker mutually struggled in the first frame, the second quarter brought much stronger fortunes, as the squad was leading 41-33 at halftime over stout competition from the Canadians.
Booker and co. didn't cede the lead at any point in the second half, eventually reaching a convincing 86-72 victory even in the absence of Durant.
In a strong overall performance, Booker had a quality night himself - and looked to potentiall lock up a starting spot for the U.S. going into Olympic group play that is quickly approaching.
Booker finished with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting with two rebounds and two assists. The Suns star also exhibiting a strong sense of playmaking throughout his four stints of action.
The U.S. is set to have four more exhibition games against Australia, Serbia, South Sudan, and Germany over the next 11 days prior to settling in Paris for group play that is set to begin July 28.