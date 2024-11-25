Report: Suns Stars Expected to Return vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- The expected news has potentially become reality for the Phoenix Suns ahead of their upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.
ESPN insider Shams Charania broke the news minutes ago that both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are planning to make returns to the Suns' lineup in Tuesday night's NBA Cup duel with the Lakers at Footprint Center.
More from Charania below:
Suns’ Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal plan to return to the lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday’s NBA Cup game in Phoenix, sources tell ESPN.- Charania on status of Suns' stars
Durant has been out for the Suns since a November 10 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings due to a left calf strain suffered in a victory over the Dallas Mavericks, while Beal suffered the same injury in the next game against the Utah Jazz - departing from the contest in the fourth quarter.
Calf injuries are typically tricky - so it was wise for the Suns to utilize the near week-long break to re-evaluate each player's path to recovery.
Durant and Beal have both been instrumental in early season hype surrounding Phoenix - as the squad was 8-1 and potentially the best team in clutch time across the league before the injuries.
The Suns have gone 1-6 since, so this possible return could come at a perfect time - especially with the vital group stage match against the Lakers that also carries potential tiebreaker ramifications moving forward.
The official injury report that is set to be released by the Suns later Monday could confirm this report, so stay tuned.