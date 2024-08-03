Suns' Stars Lead Team USA to Comfortable Victory
PHOENIX -- Team USA overcame a rough start in their final group stage game to coast to victory over Puerto Rico, once again relying on the duo of Phoenix Suns stars in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to achieve a resounding victory.
Head coach Steve Kerr went with yet another new starting combination featuring Steph Curry, Booker, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.
Booker is still the only player to be featured in every starting lineup.
Puerto Rico posed an early threat to the U.S. behind New Orleans Pelicans PG Jose Alvarado's hot start to the game.
Puerto Rico entered the second quarter ahead by. score of 29-25, but a quick surge from the Americans helped them retake the lead quickly - though Puerto Rico remained competitive.
A late surge for Team USA that was spearheaded by Booker turned a competitive contest into a 64-45 drubbing by halftime.
Booker chipped in seven points while Durant recorded eight on yet another efficient display.
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was the catalyst behind Team USA expanding the lead to nearly 30 going into the final quarter. The Americans led 87-59 after 30 minutes of action.
The squad eventually broke the 100 point plateau for the third consecutive game, winning 104-83 with 26 points from Edwards, 11 from Durant, and 9 from Booker.
The Americans go into the quarterfinals of the tournament with a 3-0 record and the best point differential of the 12 teams in the fray - they will be the number 1 seed in the knockout stage which is set to begin on Tuesday.