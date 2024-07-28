Suns Stars Power USA Over Serbia
PHOENIX -- Team USA - lead by Phoenix Suns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant - took the opening game of group play in the 2024 Paris Olympics, defeating the Nikola Jokic lead Serbia squad.
Booker was part of the American starting five, joining the typical suspects in Steph Curry, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.
Durant was cleared to play for the first time this month following treatment for a mid calf strain just about an hour prior to tip-off, but came off of the bench - presumably for continuity purposes.
The Americans got off to a sluggish start in the first quarter, but Booker began to build momentum with two three-point hits to wake up a dormant offense. Durant then expanded on that with two of his own.
An Anthony Edwards alley-oop dunk in the closing seconds of the first gave the United States a 25-20 lead going into the second frame.
Durant didn't stop, scoring eight quick points in the first 3 minutes of the second quarter to put his early scoring total up to 14.
Durant finished the first half with 21 points on an eye-popping 8-for-8 from the floor - and was the catalyst for team USA taking a 58-49 lead into the second half.
A massive third quarter from James expanded the U.S. lead to 84-65 into the final 10 minutes of play.
Team USA eventually coasted to a 110-84 statement victory - with Booker contributing a number of highlight plays later in the fourth quarter.
Durant finished with 23 points, while Booker chipped in 12 points, 4 assists, and a block in what was a great day for the duo of Suns stars.
Team USA improves to 1-0 in group play with games against South Sudan and Puerto Rico still to be played.