Suns Starter Expected to Return vs Lakers

The Phoenix Suns will see their starting center play.

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer talks to center Jusuf Nurkic during practice at the Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix on Oct. 1, 2024.
PHOENIX -- A vital member of the Phoenix Suns is set to return in tomorrow night's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Starting C Jusuf Nurkic is set to return - and will presumably be ready for the season opener as well with this development.

Per NBA insider Chris Haynes:

Sources: Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić (finger) who hasn’t played this preseason, plans to make his debut in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nurkic had previously missed the first four contests of the preseason after injuring his middle finger during a scrimmage in the opening week of training camp prior to the opener on October 6.

Nurkic, now in his age-30 season, had an up-and-down debut season in the Valley - but showed enough value that lead the front office and head coach Mike Budenholzer to commit to making him a key piece of the core in 2024-25.

He remained one of the more stout rebounders in the league throughout last year - particularly as an offensive rebounder - while also surprisingly grading out as a quality rim protector in the regular season.

One of the most intriguing things to follow pertaining to the "Bosnian Beast" this season is his potential as a floor-spacer - he has two seasons shooting above 36% from three-point range in his career already.

If Nurkic can become a viable floor spacer, it will inherently open up countless other possibilities for an offense that should take a major step forward compared to last season.

The Suns' regular season opener is set for Wednesday, October 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

