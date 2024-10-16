Suns Starter Expected to Return vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- A vital member of the Phoenix Suns is set to return in tomorrow night's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Starting C Jusuf Nurkic is set to return - and will presumably be ready for the season opener as well with this development.
Per NBA insider Chris Haynes:
Sources: Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić (finger) who hasn’t played this preseason, plans to make his debut in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.- Haynes on Nurkic
Nurkic had previously missed the first four contests of the preseason after injuring his middle finger during a scrimmage in the opening week of training camp prior to the opener on October 6.
Nurkic, now in his age-30 season, had an up-and-down debut season in the Valley - but showed enough value that lead the front office and head coach Mike Budenholzer to commit to making him a key piece of the core in 2024-25.
He remained one of the more stout rebounders in the league throughout last year - particularly as an offensive rebounder - while also surprisingly grading out as a quality rim protector in the regular season.
One of the most intriguing things to follow pertaining to the "Bosnian Beast" this season is his potential as a floor-spacer - he has two seasons shooting above 36% from three-point range in his career already.
If Nurkic can become a viable floor spacer, it will inherently open up countless other possibilities for an offense that should take a major step forward compared to last season.
The Suns' regular season opener is set for Wednesday, October 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.