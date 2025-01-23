Suns Reveal Starters vs Nets
PHOENIX -- Tonight is a must-win scenario for the Phoenix Suns.
The 21-21 Suns are playing the reeling Brooklyn Nets - who will be without Cameron Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons, Trendon Watford, and Ziaire Williams in this contest.
The Suns ruled Bradley Beal out shortly prior to the start of the game as well, but that did not impact the starting five - as Mike Budenholzer rolled with the same group that began the game on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Jones has continued to be relatively quiet in January, but tonight is a prime opportunity for the first-year Sun to have a solid scoring night.
Booker is in play for the Western Conference player of the month, but is also coming off of a weaker showing against Cleveland - Brooklyn once again serves as an opportunity to bounce back.
Dunn is set to start his 23rd game of the season tonight, and has been nothing short of phenomenal in the role. He has reached double figure scoring totals six times since being placed into the lineup.
Durant returns to Brooklyn nearly two years after being traded to Phoenix - and will look to back-up the 33-point showing last January.
Richards is officially making his second start of the season, as he struggled in the start against Cleveland after going for a 20-point, 10-rebound performance against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.
Suns-Nets is set to tip-off shortly after 5:30 Arizona time this evening.