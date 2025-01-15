Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Hawks
PHOENIX -- Tonight is a potential inflection point in the season of the Phoenix Suns - with the team sitting at 19-19 ahead of the meeting with the Atlanta Hawks tonight.
The Suns are riding a three-game win streak and could continue to make up ground in the Western Conference standings that was lost in previous weeks.
Phoenix is heading into the game tonight with a largely healthy roster once again, while Atlanta will be at least a little short-handed.
With that, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer was tasked with building a starting lineup that could match-up best with Atlanta - and the ultimate conclusion was the lineup that has been used for over a week now.
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Mason Plumlee
Jones will play in his 39th game of the season tonight - and will look to continue to be a steadying presence for the Phoenix offense.
Booker is looking to continue a recent stretch of high volume, high effciciency scoring, and he could become a 25 PPG scorer once again with a big performance tonight.
Dunn will be making his 19th start of the season tonight. The rookie out of Virginia has provided an undeniable spark to the team on both sides of the ball and could be tasked with guarding Trae Young some - if the All-Star guard is to play.
Durant doesn't look to be in position to leave his prime any time soon - having averaged 27.1 PPG while continuing to play a huge role on defense.
Suns-Hawks is set to tip-off shortly after 5:30 P.M. Arizona time tonight.