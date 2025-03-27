Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Celtics
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to play the Boston Celtics for the first time this season tonight - and a recent development could spell bad news for the hopes of a Suns victory.
Celtics star F Jayson Tatum - who suffered a sprained ankle on Monday night - was expected to be out of tonight's contest, but was rapidly upgraded to questionable during the middle of the day and will ultimately be active.
Note: Tatum was ruled out minutes before starting lineups were revealed.
The Suns, on the other hand, are riding a four-game win streak behind a starting unit that has clicked virtually this entire string of victories. Head coach Mike Budenholzer chose not to change anything ahead of this matchup.
Tonight's starting group:
- Collin Gillespie
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Gillespie has brought good fortune ever since being installed as a starter, as it has coincided with the current win streak.
Booker and Durant have seen upticks in each of their respective games over this stretch as well - Booker as a playmaker, Durant as a scorer.
Dunn has reached double figure scoring figures in the six games since returning to the starting lineup following being out of the rotation for over a month.
Richards missed one game due to a calf tweak prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday - he returned to the starting five on Monday despite the standout play from Oso Ighodaro. Expect Ighodaro to continue to receive significant playing time regardless.
Suns-Celtics is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.