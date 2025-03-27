Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Celtics

The Suns will look to extend their win streak to four games tonight.

Kevin Hicks

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to play the Boston Celtics for the first time this season tonight - and a recent development could spell bad news for the hopes of a Suns victory.

Celtics star F Jayson Tatum - who suffered a sprained ankle on Monday night - was expected to be out of tonight's contest, but was rapidly upgraded to questionable during the middle of the day and will ultimately be active.

Note: Tatum was ruled out minutes before starting lineups were revealed.

The Suns, on the other hand, are riding a four-game win streak behind a starting unit that has clicked virtually this entire string of victories. Head coach Mike Budenholzer chose not to change anything ahead of this matchup.

Tonight's starting group:

  • Collin Gillespie
  • Devin Booker
  • Ryan Dunn
  • Kevin Durant
  • Nick Richards

Gillespie has brought good fortune ever since being installed as a starter, as it has coincided with the current win streak.

Booker and Durant have seen upticks in each of their respective games over this stretch as well - Booker as a playmaker, Durant as a scorer.

Dunn has reached double figure scoring figures in the six games since returning to the starting lineup following being out of the rotation for over a month.

Richards missed one game due to a calf tweak prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday - he returned to the starting five on Monday despite the standout play from Oso Ighodaro. Expect Ighodaro to continue to receive significant playing time regardless.

Suns-Celtics is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Home/News