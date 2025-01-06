Suns Confirm Starting Lineup Change vs Sixers
PHOENIX -- A new era of basketball could be on the horizon for the Phoenix Suns - as their prized 2024 first-round pick will be a full-time starter moving forward.
A report surfaced from NBA insider Chris Haynes last night that the Suns would bench both Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic moving forward - which was confirmed by Suns insider Duane Rankin this morning.
The official starting five that was released by the team shortly prior to tip-off officially confirmed the bold moves, and this is what the unit will shape up to be tonight:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Mason Plumlee
Jones missed his first game of the season on Saturday night due to a sudden illness - let's see if the floor general can come back strong and have an easier time on the defensive side of the ball with some personnel shifting.
Booker is set to play his third game back from an injury that cost the All-NBA stud nearly two weeks of action. Booker traditionally plays very well against Philadelphia as well, so keep an eye out here.
Dunn is set to make his 14th start of the season - and the trends suggest that the rookie out of Virginia is more productive in the starting unit compared to coming off the bench.
Plumlee is getting the starting nod over Oso Ighodaro tonight and moving forward, replacing Jusuf Nurkic.
While Ighodaro had a compelling argument to start, it feels like Plumlee plays with a bit more physicality at this point, and that very well could be the difference.
Suns-Sixers is set to tip off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time this evening.