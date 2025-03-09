Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Mavericks
PHOENIX -- Today is another crucial contest for the Phoenix Suns - as they are looking to secure win number 30 on the season today.
The Dallas Mavericks are conveniently the opponent the Suns are facing today - the unfortunate string of injuries has rendered them in a free-fall as of late.
A Phoenix victory today would both secure the season series (tiebreaker) and bring them within 1.5 games of the play-in tournament.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to start the same group that has generally yielded positive results over the last two games.
The unit to start out the game:
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Beal strugged from the field in Friday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, but did collect nine assists and played solid defense throughout his 41 minutes of action.
Booker enjoyed a bounce back game - including a beautiful touch pass to Kevin Durant that forced overtime - he will look to put forth another strong scoring showcase today.
Durant was both extraordinarily clutch in the previous game - totaling 29 points on just 16 shots. Today is an opportunity to take full advantage of a favorable matchup.
Bol failed to make much of an impact against his former team, but Budenholzer is continuing to put trust in the uniquely talented big to provide a spark to a Suns squad that has desperately needed it.
Richards recorded 18 points in 26 minutes of action on Friday - but Mason Plumlee superseded the recent acquisition late in the game. Dallas poses a much more favorable linear matchup for Richards, so fully expect another strong performance from the Kentucky product.
Suns-Mavs is set to tip-off shortly after 12:30 P.M. Arizona time.