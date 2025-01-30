Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are moving into tonight's duel against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a real shot to continue to both pile up victories while also potentially securing key tiebreakers against Western Conference rivals.
The Suns will pass the Wolves in the standings with a victory tonight - but they will have to do it short-handed once again.
Ryan Dunn was ruled out prior to tip-off due to an ankle sprain suffered early in Phoenix's victory over the Washington Wizards, so the Suns had to adapt once again.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to keep the same starting lineup intact that contributed to the victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Royce O'Neale
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Booker has taken off as a playmaker in January - as he has seven games this month with 7 or more assists as the four-time All-Star has taken on more responsibilities on-ball recently.
Dunn's status was up in the air prior to tip-off before being confirmed to be active by Budenholzer prior to the start of the game, but O'Neale will get the start regardless.
Durant came into the night listed as questionable due to a thumb injury that was suffered late in the previous contest, but was ultimately given the green light.
Richards has had two high-level performances as a member of the Suns since the trade to the Valley two weeks ago - he will be tasked tonight against Rudy Gobert.
Suns-Wolves is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.