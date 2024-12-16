Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Trail Blazers
PHOENIX -- Tonight is another night for the Phoenix Suns to secure another victory.
The Suns (13-11) are looking to move to win number 14 roughly a quarter into the season, but they were already handed an obstacle in pregame when star guard Bradley Beal was ruled out yet again with knee swelling.
With that unfortunate information, head coach Mike Budenholzer had to work on the fly and settled with the starting unit that sizzled from long range in Friday night's victory of the Utah Jazz.
The lineup:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Royce O'Neale
- Kevin Durant
- Jusuf Nurkic
Jones has been on an absolute heater this month, shooting 52.9% from three-point range while only accumulating three total turnovers so far. He will look to continue the extremely strong play tonight in. favorable matchup.
Booker will look to continue the momentum from the foundation that his 34-point, 8-assist performance built.
O'Neale is enjoying perhaps the best season of his career to this point - and has enjoyed a phenomenal start to December as well to the point of 17 PPG on 52.5% from three while serving as a diverse defender as well.
Durant and Nurkic made triumphant returns to the lineup on Friday after both missed several games - but it was Nurkic who looked particularly refreshed.
Nurkic made six of seven shot attempts, collected seven boards, and blocked three shots - all while looking more comfortable within the context of the roster.
The Suns will look to capitalize on the strong performance in the previous contest in tonight's winnable game.
Suns-Blazers is set to tip off shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time tonight.