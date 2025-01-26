Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Wizards
PHOENIX -- Tonight is another opportunity to get better - and the Phoenix Suns will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup to move to 23-21 on the season against the Washington Wizards.
Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to change the starting lineup earlier this week - removing Mason Plumlee from the unit after previously starting the longtime vet for the preceding two weeks.
The newly formed starting five certainly gives Phoenix a boost athletically and on the defensive side of the ball - here is that group:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Jones will be starting in his 43rd game of the season tonight - and this could be a potential chance to show up against his former team.
Booker has continued to build a compelling case to be selected for a 5th All-Star game throughout January, and he will look to continue the stout month tonight after leading the team in scoring with 32 points in the previous contest.
Dunn has been up-and-down as of late, but the rookie has provided energy to a unit in desperate need of it despite the consistency issues.
Durant is as good as ever in his age-36 season - the superstar was selected to start in yet another All-Star game on Thursday - he will look to put forth another dominant showing against his hometown team.
Richards has yet to recapture the magic of his 21-point, 11-rebound performance in his franchise debut against the Detroit Pistons, but tonight could be an opportunity to prove the Suns right in making a move for him.
Suns-Wizards is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time this evening.