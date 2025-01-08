Suns Stumble in Disappointing Loss to Hornets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (16-19) dropped a very winnable game to the Charlotte Hornets (8-27) by a score of 115-104 on Tuesday night in Charlotte. This victory also marked a conclusion of Charlotte's 10-game losing streak.
Both teams came into the night relatively healthy - with Royce O'Neale being the only absence for either squad.
Phoenix took a 29-22 lead into the second quarter behind a 14-point quarter from Devin Booker - after the star struggled in last night's victory.
Things unraveled for the Suns in the second quarter - as no one was able to shoulder scoring responsibility in a quarter that Charlotte won 37-17.
Phoenix responded well out of the locker room, outscoring Charlotte 37-29 in the third frame of action behind yet another big quarter from Booker after the guard managed to avoid a catastrophic injury on a botched close-out from Cody Martin about midway through the quarter.
Charlotte still held an 88-83 advantage going into the final 12 minutes.
Phoenix ultimately was unable to overcome the lead that Charlotte built in the first half - once again coming out with a flat offensive showing quite similar to what was seen in the second quarter.
The Suns continue to be in real danger - and tonight could be among the worst losses of this season.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 39 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST, 14-25 FG
Kevin Durant - 26 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 8-18 FG
Bradley Beal - 10 PTS, 5 AST, 5-12 FG
LaMelo Ball - 32 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 12-28 FG
Miles Bridges - 20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 8-17 FG
What's Next
The Suns are back home on Thursday - facing the Atlanta Hawks for the first matchup of two within the same week.