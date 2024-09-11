Suns Tease Playboi Carti to Drop Album
PHOENIX -- As the offseason is winding down for the Phoenix Suns and training camp is less than three weeks away, the Suns social media team took some time to come out with a fun post surrounding a previous interaction between a popular music figure and franchise player Devin Booker.
Recording artist Playboi Carti has been teasing a new project for the better part of a year now, and the Suns used an Instagram story archive to connect the two parties - as have several other NBA franchises.
The Georgia native has previously shown appreciation for Booker through social media - and the Suns decided to return the favor here.
This isn't the first time the Suns have been involved in the music world - as Booker has been name-dropped in songs by global superstars Drake and Lil Wayne, while Kevin Durant has also shared a close relationship with the former - including being an A&R on his most recent album.
The Suns' dynamic duo have previously lamented about how vital music is to their respective lives, with Durant even going as far as stating that music is one of the most vital things to his livelihood along with basketball.
The Suns are set to commence training camp at the tail end of the month, while the preseason debut is set for October 6 - and the long-awaited regular season opener is on October 23. Perhaps the new season draws out a figure such as Carti or even Drake to Phoenix.