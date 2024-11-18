Suns Rule Three Starters Out vs Magic
PHOENIX -- The importance of tonight's game cannot be overstated for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns - who started the season with a near pristine 8-1 mark - have now lost three consecutive games ahead of facing the Orlando Magic on the second half of a back-to-back (the Magic are winners of the last 5 played).
The compounding of injuries has been a lead factor in the recent slide, as role players aren't in optimal positions within the context of the team currently - and that remains the case for tonight's game.
Phoenix will be heavily reliant on those same role players once again tonight - as two star players have been ruled out, along with another starter that played in yesterday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves:
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal (left calf strain) is out
- Kevin Durant (left calf strain) is out
- Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle sprain) is out
- Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture) is out
Beal, Durant, and Gillespie were all previously ruled out prior to today - as Phoenix is taking a cautious approach with the duo of stars, while Gillespie was injured playing for the Valley Suns.
Nurkic is the interesting case here. The Suns' starting center has been dealing with ankle issues for the last couple of weeks - and that has potentially contributed to the big man seeing a decline in play as of late.
It is possible that the Suns decide to give him some definitive rest now, as Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro are capable of holding down the interior for a few games.
As for the Magic - they will be without star F Paolo Banchero due to an oblique tear suffered three weeks ago, while starting center Wendell Carter Jr. is doubtful with plantar fasciitis.
The Suns and Magic are set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. tonight.