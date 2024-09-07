Suns Top Pick, Star Building Chemistry
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are gearing up for a new season - which represents a new chance to reignite a fanbase that had lost a considerable amount of passion over the course of last season.
Suns star Kevin Durant and rookie F Ryan Dunn were running drills, playing one-on-one games, among other things in a training session yesterday.
Dunn, 21, is a product of the University of Virginia. He was selected by the Denver Nuggets and subsequently traded to Phoenix on draft night.
Considered by many to be the best defensive prospect in the draft, Dunn's percevied lack of polish on offense - spearheaded by a career 23.5% clip from three-point range over his two-season college career - lead to a considerable drop in the draft.
He eventually found a home in Phoenix, who rated him very highly on their draft board.
Dunn's lack of polish here is seemingly non-existent - his shot base looks smooth and consistent. He is shooting the ball with confidence. He has some impressive counter moves against NBA caliber defenders.
It still must be taken into account that performing against NBA defensive units are completely different compared to in one-on-one situations, but it is encouraging to see the incoming rookie playing with much more confidence than was displayed in Suns Summer League play just two months ago.
The Durant mentorship role is also noteworthy. It feels as if the now-tenured Sun is as bought in as ever in the vision of the franchise - and his guidance along with coach Mike Budenholzer could be vital to Dunn's long-term growth.
It is yet to be seen if Dunn can make a real impact as a rookie - but if he does, look out for Phoenix in April of 2025.