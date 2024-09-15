What is Suns' Top Trade Asset?
PHOENIX -- Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Phoenix Suns have some serious firepower on the roster.
Star-studded names such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker lead a roster that has hopes of making a bigger footprint in the NBA this season under new head coach Mike Budenholzer.
With their championship window very much in the "now", the Suns won't hesitate to make a move under the guidance of general manager James Jones and owner Mat Ishbia.
Bleacher Report recently listed the most desirable trade assets for each squad ahead of the new year, and they offered the following for the Suns:
Best Trade Assets: SG Grayson Allen, F Ryan Dunn, 2031 first-round pick
Untouchables: SG Devin Booker, F Kevin Durant
"The Phoenix Suns are fairly tapped out when it comes to draft picks following deals for Durant and Bradley Beal and there's not a lot of young talent on this roster, either," wrote Greg Swartz.
"Allen led the NBA in three-point shooting last season (46.1 percent) and will forever be an elite floor-spacer to slide in next to stars. He's also starting a new four-year, $70 million extension that should age well and hover around 11.0 percent of the salary cap.
"Dunn was the No. 28 overall pick in this year's draft and might be the best overall defender on this roster already. His offense needs a lot of work to even get to an average level, but some team would be interested in taking on his elite shut-down skills in a trade.
"The Suns are down to just one tradeable first-round pick, although the selection is still over six years away. The 2031 pick should be considered extremely valuable if it's not protected, given that Durant will likely be retired by then."
If Allen can again establish himself as one of the top shooters in the league, he'll absolutely prove to be one of the top assets on the team - star or not.
The future first-round pick has received tons of attention too, and honestly makes a ton of sense given how all-in the current Suns are.
As for Dunn, his potential as a strong defensive presence with a hopefully developing shot can go a long ways for Phoenix (or another squad) in nabbing a quality player on a controllable contract.