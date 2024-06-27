Suns Trade Up With Knicks, Draft Big Man
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have now added their second prospect in this draft.
The Suns came into day two of the 2024 NBA draft owning the number 56 pick following last night's trade with the Denver Nuggets - and they decided to move up from 56 to 40 to acquire the rights to Marquette center Oso Ighodaro in a trade with the New York Knicks.
The Suns sent pick 56 plus 51, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
Ighodaro's college teammate Tyler Kolek had been linked to the Suns for some time, but the Arizona native was apparently of much interest to Phoenix.
The center was born in Mesa, AZ and attended Desert Vista HS in Phoenix before choosing to attend Marquette as a four-star prospect.
He spent the first two seasons of his college career in relative obscurity prior to starting all 72 appearances between 2022-24.
Ighodaro averaged 13.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.1 SPG, and 1.3 BPG across 36 starts in the 2023-24 season, while also serving as something of an offensive hub next to Kolek.
Ighodaro now finds a home in Phoenix - although there could be questions if he's ready to contribute right away - and certainly are questions if he can develop a jump shot after shooting marginally over 60% from the free-throw line in four collegiate seasons.
He was also a prospect of interest going into the day - and that can be seen here.
The Suns are likely finished and content with the draft class of first-round pick Ryan Dunn/Ighodaro - the next stage of the offseason is Sunday afternoon when the legal tampering period of free agency begins.