Suns Urged to Sign Kyle Lowry
The Phoenix Suns' pursuit of shaking up the supporting cast will come at full force in approximately a month - when the 2024 NBA draft and free agency usher in the official start of the new league year.
The Suns are well-documented as a team handicapped with limited ways to improve the roster, particularly in free agency, as they can only offer league minimum contracts to every prospective free agent - save for Royce O'Neale.
This coincides with the purported need for a "traditional" point guard, and while many rumors have linked Chris Paul and the Suns as a possibility to reconcile, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report had a different idea.
Swartz listed current Philadelphia 76ers PG Kyle Lowry as the "dream" free agent acquisition for the Suns, and went into detail as to why it would be an optimal fit for both sides.
With Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal set to earn more than $150 million combined, the Phoenix Suns are set to blow past the second apron in 2024-25. That means they'll be limited to minimum-salary contracts in free agency.- Swartz
Although Phoenix didn't prioritize the point guard spot last year, new head coach Mike Budenholzer doesn't sound keen on repeating that approach this offseason. Phoenix ranked only 10th in offensive rating last year despite the presence of Durant, Booker and Beal.
Kyle Lowry, who turned 38 in late March, may be heading into the final year of his storied career. The six-time All-Star and 2018-19 NBA champion can still run an offense and hit open threes, even if he's not a major scoring threat anymore.
The Suns bringing Lowry off the bench for 20-25 minutes per game would help everything run more smoothly while adding a hefty dose of veteran leadership to the locker room.
Lowry, as mentioned above, is an NBA champion with experience playing in the 2023 Finals as well - and still has a little bit left in the tank to offer a contending team.
Lowry averaged 8.1 PPG and 4.2 APG between the Miami Heat and 76ers - including a particularly strong showing throughout the month of March.
Lowry would be a reasonable alternative to Paul, the ultimate question would be if the interest would truly be mutual and if Lowry would be willing to part with his hometown squad in a more wide-open conference.
If Lowry did in fact choose Phoenix, he would be a seamless fit off the bench that could offer table-setting, three-point marksmanship, and leadership for a team that needs all three to varying degrees.