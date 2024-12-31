Suns' Urgency 'High' After Tough December
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns once were 9-2, healthy and flying atop the conversation when discussing the league's best teams.
After a rough 2023-24 campaign that saw nearly everything possible go wrong, a glimmer of hope under new head coach Mike Budenholzer and a revamped crew of role players appeared to have finally turned the corner for the organization.
Then, injuries hit Phoenix's star trio in different waves to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns were thought to be talented enough to weather storms if needed, though it's been tough sledding for a squad that has one of the league's worst defensive ratings.
Budenholzer's squad carries just a 4-8 record in the month of December, and tonight's battle against the Memphis Grizzlies gives hope the Suns can return to an overall .500 record of 16-16 heading into the New Year.
"High," said Suns center Mason Plumlee when asked what the sense of urgency was like around the team.
Plumlee also added (h/t Duane Rankin), "Wins and losses be what they are in the moment, I really like our team. Like how we communicate, how we respond. I feel great about us going forward."
That's certainly the hope for fans, and perhaps tonight can be a good step in the right direction. Despite being down Royce O'Neale for the foreseeable future, Phoenix could potentially see the return of both Devin Booker and Grayson Allen from injury tonight.
Starting point guard Tyus Jones also added:
"The level of urgency - it's pretty high in terms of, we're still trying to build. We're not playing anywhere near our ceiling," Jones said (via Rankin).
"You can't ever just be relaxed or be complacent where you're at when you're not playing good basketball. The last couple games we felt we played better and we're growing, but at the same time, where we're at in the season, we need to be able to string some wins together."
Facing a banged up Grizzlies squad without Ja Morant, now is the time for those wins to start stacking.
Suns-Grizzlies will tip just past 7:00 PM local time tonight at Footprint Center.