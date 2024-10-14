Suns Waive Two Players
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially made two separate roster moves this afternoon, per release from the team.
From the franchise:
"The Phoenix Suns today announced that the team has waived forward/center Mamadi Diakite and forward Moses Wood. The team’s roster now stands at 18 players."
Diakite and Wood were both signed to Exhibit-10 contracts three weeks ago - which gave the coaching staff an extended look at the pair of talented players without commitment to tying them to the 15-man roster in the regular season.
Diakite had a few impressive moments in limited time on the floor - while Wood didn't have many chances himself.
This move clearly paves the way for F/C Frank Kaminsky to be the 15th member of the squad - which has been the expected outcome since he was initially signed to a training camp deal late last month.
The other 3 members of the team are two-way players in Baylor rookie F Jalen Bridges, PG Collin Gillespie, and PG TyTy Washington Jr - who had an impressive showing in last night's game. All three players will presumably be fixtures in the inaugural season of the Phoenix G-League affiliate in the Valley Suns.
Best of fortunes to Diakite and Wood moving forward - they exhibited professionalism and the essential qualities of being a team player in their short stays in the Valley.
The Suns will move forward nonetheless - with the final game of preseason play is set for Thursday night at Footprint Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.