Suns, Wizards Reportedly Engaged in Trade Talks

The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards could be part of a multi-team deal.

Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards are reportedly engaged in trade talks, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

When responding on Twitter/X if a report of the Suns-Wizards working on a Jusuf Nurkic for Jonas Valanciunas swap was true, he replied with the following:

"Not done but possible but would only be tied to a bigger trade. Suns would have to give up a pick on this so it would be part of a bigger deal. Suns not really interested in Jonas."

If a deal does come to fruition, Valanciunas could be flipped to another team if the Suns are ultimately forced to take him when the dust settles.

The Suns are perhaps the hottest team in terms of trade speculation, as Phoenix is reportedly still aggressively pursuing a trade for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler while also listening to offers for their own star forward in Kevin Durant.

The only hold up for these deals? It's a wait-and-see with star guard Bradley Beal, who owns a no-trade clause in his contract.

The Suns can negotiate whatever deals they so choose - but if Beal is involved and he says no, they simply can't be completed.

The writing has been on the wall for Nurkic's exit for awhile thanks to a combination of injuries, poor play and recently being benched by Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer.

The Suns did acquire Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets, who has started all but one game since arriving.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6.

