Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns fans knew the fate of the franchise's draft selection a month ago - they will be making their first-round pick at the tail end of the round come June.
Despite this previous knowledge, many continued to pay close attention to how the draft lottery would fall in place - mainly due to the connection the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have to the trade saga surrounding Kevin Durant.
There is now closure in that facet - the Spurs will pick second, while the Rockets are slated to have the number 10 selection.
Could the Rockets now pivot to entertaining trading the current pick for Durant instead of parting with future picks? It certainly is possible, but for the time being the first mock draft of the season will operate under the assumption that no trades are made:
1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
Flagg is the obvious pick here - the Duke product may not be a 'generational' prospect, but he clearly is the best in what is generally considered a strong class.
2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
The addition of Harper creates a logjam in the San Antonio backcourt, but the point guard is likely the best prospect available here.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
Philadelphia is a squad that is - in theory - one that can pick for need rather than talent.
The Sixers get both here - Bailey is certainly a flawed prospect, but there is a lot to like about his game. A pairing with Nick Nurse and a healthier roster could be the best thing possible for the Rutgers product.
4. Charlotte Hornets: Tre Johnson, G, Texas
Another best player available scenario. LaMelo Ball and Johnson could make for a fascinating duo alongside Brandon Miller.
5. Utah Jazz: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor
Edgecombe is a high-upside scoring guard that could gift Utah a true 'blue-chip' prospect moving forward.
6. Washington Wizards: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma
Rostering Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole won't stop Washington from investing in high upside.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina
This selection will certainly be one to watch - New Orleans has ample talent at every level, but could look to move on from Zion Williamson. This could open the door for the dynamic Boyles to compliment the remainder of the roster moving forward.
8. Brooklyn Nets: Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois
Brooklyn takes a swing on the combo guard in hopes that his game eventually rounds out.
9: Toronto Raptors: Kon Knueppel, F, Duke
Masai Ujiri takes the best player available to accompany a crowded wing room that already includes RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Ochai Agbaji.
10. Houston Rockets: Nolan Traore, G, France
The Rockets decide to take a high risk, high reward prospect once again - Traore could eventually be the succession plan at point guard, as Fred VanVleet continues to get older.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: Egor Demin, G/F, BYU
Portland takes an electrifying passer in hopes that the BYU product compliments a talented roster that has continued to show growth over the last several months.
12. Chicago Bulls: Derik Queen, C, Maryland
Queen makes a lot of sense here for Chicago - Nikola Vucevic faces an uncertain future and Chicago's explosive backcourt could certainly use some reinforcement on the block.
13. Atlanta Hawks: Liam McNeeley, F, UConn
McNeeley is another likely case of best player available - the all-around wing could be a strong fit for an Atlanta team that is already building around Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson.
14. Spurs: Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State
Clifford could serve as a quality replacement for Devin Vassell and/or Keldon Johnson - if the Spurs have a larger move in mind.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke
Maluach would be the wise play for the Thunder - OKC should be prepared to inevitably lose Isaiah Hartenstein once Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are handed contract extensions.
16. Orlando Magic: Carter Bryant, F, Arizona
Bryant projects to be a stout floor spacer at the next level - and that is exactly what Orlando desperately needs.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan
The big man has helped boost his stock over the last several months more than virtually anyone else - Minnesota currently is stacked in the froncourt, but Wolf could be groomed to take over the Julius Randle role over time.
18. Wizards: Noa Essengue, F, France
Washington takes another flier on an intruiguing prospect that has appeared to only get better over time overseas.
19. Nets: Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida
Clayton could be a stronger fit on a current contender, but the Nets aren't the worst spot for the Florida product - namely due to the presence of head coach Jordi Fernandez.
20. Miami Heat: Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State
Richardson had some disappointing measurements at the draft combine, but his profile feels similar to that of Terry Rozier - he could fit Miami's future more than the latter at what could be considered a value pick slot.
21. Jazz: Rasheer Fleming, F, St. John's
Fleming appears to be ready to contribute right away - and Utah head coach Will Hardy could be the one to maximize the high-end athleticism and motor that are at hand.
22. Hawks: Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
Atlanta is still tied to Clint Capela, but the organization has to be looking towards the future at this point - Sorber and Onyeka Okungwu could eventually become a dynamic duo down low.
23. Indiana Pacers: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB
The talented two-way wing is currently committed to transfer to Michigan, but in this case stays in the draft. Lendeborg feels like the perfect mold of player that the Pacers are drawn to.
24. Thunder: Hugo Gonzalez, F, Spain
Gonzalez makes sense for the Thunder - adding a potential impact player via draft rights to an already stacked roster is the safe play here. Gonzalez can continue to grow overseas while Sam Presti works to figure out the likely inevitable result of the franchise reaching the second apron.
25. Magic: Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas
It is no guarantee that the talented guard is a one-and-done, but he could certainly project as a reasonable alternative to a more expensive guard such as Cole Anthony.
26/27. Nets: Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford & Joan Beringer, C, France
The Nets introduce a pair of bigs to challenge the current structure of Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe.
28. Boston Celtics: Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee
Boston could need a play-now prospect moving into next season if the reports the franchise will look to offload some key players is to be believed.
29. Phoenix Suns: Labaron Philon, G, Alabama
The freshman point guard could be a very fascinating add for the Suns - especially since the point guard spot is once again in flux.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: Kam Jones, G, Marquette
Jones could have a role that is similar to what Bones Hyland or Kevin Porter Jr. had previously - but Jones has a much more secure floor in his case.