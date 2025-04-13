PREVIEW: Suns Conclude Season vs Kings
PHOENIX -- Today is the final game of the 2024-25 season for the Phoenix Suns (36-45) - they will look to end the season on a high note against the play-in bound Sacramento Kings (39-42) in what will be a game that is played for nothing more than pride.
The Suns are coming off of a slight moral victory on Friday night - as they took down the San Antonio Spurs by 19 points, while the Kings dropped a tightly contested matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento will be without Jake LaRavia and Malik Monk for the game, while it appears every other rostered player will be active. Phoenix won't have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, or Nick Richards - which will clear the way for others to get more on-ball reps.
Expect Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, and others - perhaps even Bol Bol - to see ample playing time in preparation for the off-season.
While the Kings are set to tune-up for the play-in game on Wednesday night behind the backs of DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine - the Suns will be left to figure out the next steps to take moving forward.
Durant could have already potentially suited up for the last time in a Suns uniform, while Mike Budenholzer could be out after one season following this contest as well.
As to who to watch for in this game - Jalen Bridges could be a player of great interest. The rookie two-way star knocked down a three-point look in a brief appearance on Friday night, but could see more minutes today with many key teammates out.
The Baylor product has real potential to grow into a full-time NBA player in the near future and deserves an opportunity to showcase his skills.
Suns-Kings is set to tip-off shortly after 12:30 P.M. Arizona time.