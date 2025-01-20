PREVIEW: Suns Face NBA's Best in Cavaliers
PHOENIX -- Today is potentially one of the biggest days of the season for the Phoenix Suns (21-20) - who are looking to expand on the newly-earned winning record against the NBA's best team to this point in the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-6).
This game will serve as game four of five on the lengthy road trip for Phoenix - the Suns could see a major reinforcement return today as well, as Bradley Beal is questionable for the duel after missing the previous two contests due to an ankle sprain.
Cleveland will be without star F Evan Mobley (calf strain) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder sprain) - this could ultimately play into the Suns' favor.
A preview for the massive game ahead:
Cavs: Best in NBA?
Cleveland comes into this game posting an NBA-best 35-6 record.
The team isn't constructed much differently compared to last season - but the coaching change from J.B. Bickerstaff to Kenny Atkinson and well-rounded roster with several breakout players (10 players averaging at least 5 PPG) have contributed to this historic start.
Cleveland has also secured one or more victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Orlando Magic on this path - this signifies that the Cavs squad is absolutely the part of a contender.
Today is a massive opportunity for Phoenix to prove that they can compete moving forward.
Player to Watch: Ty Jerome
The former Sun has been nothing short of a revelation for Cleveland this season - the breakout coming in year six has been one of the most fascinating developments of this NBA season.
Jerome was seen as a "throw-in" in the trade that brought Chris Paul to Phoenix in November 2019 before playing with the Golden State Warriors for a season.
The Virginia product only appeared in two games for Cleveland last season - but his elite catch-and-shoot ability, craftiness with the ball in his hands, and high-IQ have turned him into the player that many scouts thought was possible pre-2019 draft.
Jerome's rise plays a massive role in Cleveland's rise to contention - and Phoenix cannot underestimate what the 43% three-point shooter can do.
Key to Game: Take Advantage of Mobley's Absence
Mobley - the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 draft - has been one of the most improved players of this season thus far.
The talented big man is now an above-average floor spacer along with being defensive player of the year caliber and one of the better screeners in the league.
His absence today will be a significant development for the Cavs. While Jarrett Allen is a phenomenal athlete and quality defender, the depth behind the pair of phenoms is rather shaky.
Can Nick Richards, Mason Plumlee, and Oso Ighodaro - along with the star talent - take advantage of this potential matchup quirk?
It will be seen in a matter of a few hours, but this does feel like a game that the Suns can steal.
Suns-Cavs is set to tip-off shortly after 1:30 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon.