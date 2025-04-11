PREVIEW: Suns Face Spurs
PHOENIX -- Tonight is the final home game of the season for the Phoenix Suns (35-45) - as they are set to take on Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs (33-47) just two days after being eliminated from playoff contention.
San Antonio won the previous meeting on February 20 - one game after it was revealed Victor Wembanyama would miss the remainder of the season with a blood clot.
That matchup was at a time that the Suns were beginning to lose traction again after reaching a 26-25 mark two weeks prior.
That loss was the first indication that this year was not meant to be for the Suns - and now they will look to snap an eight-game losing streak in a game that will otherwise mean very little in the context of this season.
The Spurs will be running out a limited squad tonight, as Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell will all be out of action.
Kevin Durant remains out for the Suns - there is a very real possibility that March 30 was the last time that the former MVP suits up for the franchise.
Both teams are attempting to set foundations for next season despite unsatisfying conclusions to 2024-25 - Stephon Castle looks to be closing out a rookie of the year campaign, while Phoenix rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro are looking to end promising seasons on a high note.
Suns-Spurs is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.