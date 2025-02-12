Preview: Suns, Rockets Battle Ahead of All-Star Break
The Phoenix Suns are set to complete the first portion of their schedule tonight as the Houston Rockets play host - the final battle for Phoenix ahead of the All-Star break.
To help gain a better grasp of tonight's matchup - specifically from Houston's vantage point - we spoke with Houston Rockets on SI's Jeremy Brener to preview the matchup:
The Rockets reportedly were very interested in Devin Booker - what do you think a deal would’ve looked like?
Brener: I think this deal could very well happen, but the Rockets need to see how this team works in a playoff setting. They need to figure out who is worth keeping and who can be traded.
I think the Suns have to ask for Jalen Green because he is the shooting guard, and while he isn't as good as Booker, he has a very high ceiling.
The Suns also probably get their picks back and ask for another player, either Jabari Smith Jr. or Reed Sheppard.
Houston is the West’s fifth seed ahead of Tuesday night’s action - what’s been the key to their success?
Brener: They have been a fantastic defensive team and they crash the glass as well as any team in the league. They don't shoot very well, especially from 3, but defense goes a long way in the NBA.
Who is one Rockets player who is flying under the radar?
Brener: Steven Adams isn't part of Houston's core but he plays a valuable role off the bench as a screen setter for Green, Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet. Having him out there really helps the Rockets get downhill and to the basket.
What does Houston need to do in order to win tonight?
Brener: They cannot let Booker and Kevin Durant go off. Keep them contained and you have a good shot at winning. I'd expect Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson to split duties guarding both of them.
Final prediction
Brener: Rockets win by 5. This is a brutal back-to-back for the Suns and the Rockets have had two days to rest at home. Rockets also have a sense of urgency after recently snapping a season-long six-game losing streak.